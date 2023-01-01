Chance the Rapper open to country music collaboration

Chance the Rapper is open to the idea of making a country music song.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, Jimmy praised the rapper's rock/country version of Nelly's 2002 song Hot in Herre as part of his game show That's My Jam in January 2022.

The talk show host then went on to question Chance - real name Chancelor Bennett - over whether he would consider making a country song.

"Maybe. My brain is moving fast," he responded, to which Jimmy pointed out that the star shook his head as he replied.

"You know what, I would do it if I could do it with who I consider to be the most important country star of our time, the incomparable... Nelly. He's an amazing artist. He made Hot in Herre, which to me, is naturally a country song. He's got some country classics," Chance continued, also referring to Nelly's 2004 track Over and Over, which featured Tim McGraw. "I would do that in a second."

Jimmy then asked Chance whether he was making a dig at his fellow The Voice U.S. coach, Blake Shelton.

"Blake is actually watching this right now and I was setting it up so he would feel that," the 29-year-old smiled.

The 23rd season of The Voice kicked off on NBC earlier this week.