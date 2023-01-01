Chance the Rapper misses eating pizza while shopping

Chance the Rapper misses being able to eat pizza while perusing department stores.

Last month, the rapper - real name Chancelor Bennett - tweeted, "Did target and Pizza Hut fall out. I need a personal pepp while I shop, this croissant won't cut it (sic)."

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night, host Jimmy asked Chance exactly what he meant by the message.

"I can't be the only person who is noticing this? Can't you remember a time when you used to go to Target and you would have a cart in one hand and a personal pep (pepperoni) pizza in the other? What's going on Target? I feel like there was a silent beef going on," he explained.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Chance recalled how he recently bumped into Martin Short on a flight from Los Angeles to Chicago.

After realising that he was seated away from his seven-year-old daughter Kensli, a "kind older gentleman" got up and offered up his seat.

"I super freaked out," the 29-year-old admitted. "(Martin) was really, really nice and I don't think he knows who I am. I don't think he knows who I am, so I think he just did it... that's a really kind gesture."