Taylor Swift and Pink to be honoured at 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Taylor Swift and Pink are to be honoured at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

On Tuesday, producers from iHeartMedia and FOX Entertainment announced that the Anti-Hero hitmaker will be presented with the iHeartRadio Innovator Award during the ceremony, which will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on 27 March.

"The Innovator Award has been presented only on occasion when an artist has proven themselves to have impacted global pop culture throughout their career," a representative commented. "Taylor Swift has created music that for years has topped the charts at multiple formats, while creating groundbreaking tours, including 2019's Reputation Stadium Tour the highest-grossing US tour in history, and 2023's Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, which broke records for single-day ticket sales."

Previous recipients include Pharrell Williams, Justin Timberlake, U2, and Alicia Keys.

Meanwhile, Pink - real name Alecia Moore - will be given the iHeartRadio Icon Award in honour of her "impact on pop culture, longevity and continued relevance as a touring and radio force with a loyal fan base worldwide".

The So What star will also perform on the night. Other artists confirmed to feature include Kelly Clarkson, Keith Urban, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Muni Long, Cody Johnson, and Coldplay.