Haim latest act confirmed to headline All Points East 2023

Haim are headlining Luno presents All Points East 2023.

The pop trio - comprising siblings Alana, Este and Danielle Haim - will top the bill on Bank Holiday Monday August 28, in what marks their only European gig of the year.

It's the 'Want You Back' group's first time playing the festival at London's Victoria Park.

They'll be supported by the likes of Girl In Red, Confidence Man, Lizzy McAlpine, Tove Lo, Joesef, Snail Mail, Romy (The xx).

New York indie legends The Strokes - who performed their first UK show in four years at the festival in 2019 - will return to top the bill on August 25.

Support comes from their peers Yeah Yeah Yeahs, plus the likes of Girl in Red, Amyl and The Sniffers, Angel Olsen, and black midi.

The multi-day event will also see a headline performance from London's finest, Stormzy.

The rapper has curated the bill on August 18 to celebrate the release of his acclaimed 2022 LP, 'This Is What I Mean'.

In a video shared on Twitter, he said: "I was thinking what’s next, cos we’ve done three O2s, shut that down. I said to the team, we gotta do something bigger, something better, something different.

"We were having back-to-back meetings, bouncing ideas. Then it hit me, I started jotting down ideas thinking – live band, need a live band.

"August 2023, a summertime thing, outside, for the people, always for my people. So August 2023, Victoria Park, more info coming soon… This Is What We Mean Day. Hard.”

Tickets for Haim go on general sale on Friday 10 March from 10am GMT via www.allpointseastfestival.com.