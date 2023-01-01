Sir Tom Jones, Soft Cell and Kool and The Gang set for Hampton Court Palace Festival

Sir Tom Jones, Soft Cell and Kool and The Gang have been added to the bill for Hampton Court Palace Festival 2023.



The annual summer series of spectacular open-air concerts returns to the royal landmark June 6 to June 17.



Welsh music legend Tom will top the bill on June 14, synth-pop pioneers Soft Cell - comprising Marc Almond and David Ball - headline on June 7, and funk and soul legends Kool and The Gang on June 9.



Grace Jones, Kaiser Chiefs, Bjorn Again and Rick Astley were among the first acts confirmed to play the event.



The 'I Predict a Riot' hitmakers headline on June 10, the ABBA parody act are set for June 16, and 'Never Gonna Give You Up' hitmaker Rick Astley will perform on June 17.



Artists perform in an intimate 3,000-seat auditorium in Base Court, set against the backdrop of Henry VIII’s magnificent Tudor Palace and attendees can enjoy picnics, drinks and street food in the Palace Gardens, whilst waterside gazebos are also available to purchase for those that want to sit back and relax in luxury.



Last year, the likes of George Benson, Jack Savoretti, Crowded House, and Kacey Musgraves wowed at HCP Festival.



Tickets for Soft Cell and Kool and The Gang are on sale now.



Tickets for Tom Jones go on general sale from Wednesday 8th March with an exclusive 24hr pre-sale to email subscribers on Tuesday 7th March via www.hamptoncourtpalacefestival.com.







Dates confirmed so far:



Wednesday 7 June, Soft Cell



Thursday 8 June, Grace Jones



Friday 9 June, Kool and The Gang



Saturday 10 June, Kaiser Chiefs



Wednesday 14 June, Sir Tom Jones



Friday 16 June, Bjorn Again



Saturday 17 June, Rick Astley