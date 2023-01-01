U2 are 'anxious' to put out their guitar-driven LP 'as soon as possible'

U2 are "anxious" to release their "guitar-driven" LP.



Frontman Bono put a planned album called 'Songs of Ascent' on hold because he wants U2 to release a "noisy, uncompromising, unreasonable guitar album" first.



The frontman revealed in October that the upcoming record - which the group have been teasing since 2009 - won't be their next LP because he is keen to first drop a rock record.



He said in October: "We all make mistakes. The progressive-rock virus gets in, and we needed a vaccine. The discipline of our songwriting, the thing that made U2 - top-line melody, clear thoughts - had gone.



"With the band, I was like, this is not what we do, and we can only do that experimental stuff if we have the songwriting chops. So we went to songwriting school, and we’re back and we’re good! Over those two albums, ‘Songs Of Innocence and Experience’, our songwriting returned. Now we need to put the firepower of rock ‘n’ roll back.



"I don’t know who is going to make our f***-off rock ‘n’ roll album. You almost want an AC/DC, you want Mutt Lange. The approach. The discipline. The songwriting discipline. That’s what we want."



And now, guitarist The Edge has teased that the Irish rock legends are hoping to put the album out ASAP.



Speaking to Rolling Stone, he said: “As soon as possible.



“But, of course, that’s just who I am. I think Bono is of the same ilk. We’re anxious and would love to get them out, but there will be a lot of options and other advice we’ll be taking about when to drop some new material. But just to say, we’ve been busy and very inspired creating new stuff.”



Asked what Bono means by a guitar album, The Edge said: “Personally, I feel like the guitar as an instrument … not in terms of being loved and played by so many musicians around the world, both professional and amateur, but in terms of its presence in the streaming music charts, it’s been in the wilderness for a little while. I feel myself that there’s a resurgence of interest in guitar. I sort of feel it instinctually. It’s starting to percolate up. I feel the timing is right.



“I think it would be wonderful and very welcome for us to make some music that is more driven by guitar. That is the intention. That isn’t to say we are turning into AC/DC, but we will find a way to use the instrument in a fresh way as much as possible. It’s still my first love for me as an instrument.”