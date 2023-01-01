Katy Perry jokes Kids' Choice Awards were 'kind' to Bebe Rexha

Katy Perry has joked about Bebe Rexha being slimed at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards over the weekend.



After the In the Name of Love singer performed her single I'm Good (Blue) at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards on Saturday, she was subjected to the award show's rite of passage - being dumped in green slime.



Bebe later shared the moment on social media, writing, "Kids choice awards before and after..."



In the comments section, Katy quipped, "They were kind to you sis."



The I Kissed a Girl singer was savagely slimed at the 2010 awards ceremony. She opened a box and was hit with a torrent of slime to the face. The force of the slime knocked her to the ground.



Bebe released her latest single Heart Wants What It Wants last month, ahead of her upcoming, as-yet-untitled, third album. Her previous album, titled Better Mistakes, dropped in 2021.