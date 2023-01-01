Avril Lavigne seemingly confirms romance with Tyga following Mod Sun split

Avril Lavigne and Tyga appeared to confirm their romance by sharing a kiss at a Paris Fashion Week party on Monday.



The 38-year-old pop star and 33-year-old rapper were snapped locking lips and holding hands inside the Mugler x Hunter Schafer Party, while they also posed for photographs together.



The Sk8er Boi singer was first linked to the Rack City hitmaker, real name Micheal Ray Stevenson, last month and the new photos appear to confirm the romance.



The photos come shortly after Avril called off her engagement to Mod Sun, real name Derek Ryan Smith. Her representative confirmed on 21 February she had ended her engagement with Derek the same day his rep said they were unaware of the development. The pair had dated for two years and were engaged for nearly one year before Avril called it quits.



On 28 February, Derek took to Instagram to address the split.



"In 1 week my entire life completely changed… I just know there's a plan for it all. I'll keep my head up + always listen to my heart, even when it feels broken," he wrote. "Being surrounded by love every night on tour has been an absolute blessing. I have the best friends in the entire world, thanks for always having my back. See you on stage."



Tyga shares a 10-year-old son named King Cairo with his former fiancée Blac Chyna, while he also dated Kylie Jenner between 2014 and 2017.



Avril was previously married to Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley between 2006 and 2010 and to Nickelback's Chad Kroeger between 2013 and 2015.