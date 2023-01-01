Judas Priest's Rob Halford thinks Ozzy Osbourne 'made the right decision' to stop touring

Judas Priest singer Rob Halford thinks Ozzy Osbourne made the "right" decision to retire from touring.



The 'Breaking the Law' rockers were due to support the Black Sabbath legend in Europe and the UK and Ireland later this year, but last month he confirmed he was halting live performances due to ongoing health issues.



Reflecting on the news, Rob told Metal Hammer magazine: "It was terrible for him to have to make that important – and, to be honest, right – decision. He made the right call.



"I don’t think he wanted to put himself through a thing where it’s like ‘Okay, we’ll have a go,' then have to cancel after a couple of shows.



"Even though there’s a lot of love for him and a lot of care and understanding, I’ve seen what the British metal maniacs have been saying and it’s exactly how I feel too – put your feet up, you’ve earned it!”



Although Rob hasn't spoken to Ozzy since the heartbreaking announcement, he text him after his recent Grammy Award success and heaped praise on his legacy in the rock world.



He added: "He’s done so much for his fans, and we all know how bad he feels about having to cancel because he lives for those fans."



Ozzy - who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2003 and suffered a serious fall, neck surgery, and other medical issues in 2019 - confirmed last week that he is no longer "physically capable" of going on tour as he is still recovering from multiple spinal operations.



In a heartbreaking statement, he began: "This is probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to share with my loyal fans. As you may all know, four years ago, this month, I had a major accident, where I damaged my spine.



"My one and only purpose during this time has been to get back on stage. My singing voice is fine. However, after three operations, stem cell treatments, endless physical therapy sessions, and most recently groundbreaking Cybernics (HAL) Treatment, my body is still physically weak."



The 74-year-old singer's team is working out a way for Ozzy to perform without travelling to different cities.



Addressing future performances, he said: "Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way.



"My team is currently coming up with ideas for where I will be able to perform without having to travel from city to city and country to country. (sic)"