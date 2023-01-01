Cher teams up with boyfriend Alexander Edwards to make new music: 'I'm excited'

Cher has teamed up with her boyfriend Alexander "A.E." Edwards to make new music.

The 76-year-old star has confirmed she is heading to England to work on two new albums, and the 37-year-old music producer has given her some of the new tunes.

She told E!: "I'm going to England to make two albums. Some of the songs Alexander gave me, so I'm pretty excited about that.

"He's a producer and a writer and he does everything, so I'm happy about that. I think like any artist when you've got something good, you're excited."

Cher is also getting "in shape" ahead of a possible tour.

She added: "I'm trying to get myself in shape."

The 'Believe' hitmaker recently admitted that while her current relationship may seem "kind of ridiculous" to some because of the 40-year age gap, it still works in "real life" because of how well she and Alexander get along, and she noted that older men didn't seem to be too keen on her.

She said: "On paper it’s kind of ridiculous but in real life we get along great. He's fabulous, and I don't give men qualities that they don't deserve. But he's very kind, he's very smart. He's very talented and he's really funny so, and I think he's quite handsome.

"If I hadn’t met younger men in my life I would've never had a date. Older men just didn’t like me all that much. ... Younger men don’t care if you’re, you know, funny or outrageous and want to do stupid things and you have a strong personality. I’m not giving up my personality for anybody."