Lewis Capaldi postpones world tour dates following bronchitis diagnosis

Lewis Capaldi has postponed two of his world tour dates after being diagnosed with bronchitis.



The Someone You Loved singer announced in a Tuesday post on Instagram his 8 March show in Zurich and 9 March show in Milan would be rescheduled, as he was unable to perform after seeing a voice specialist for bronchitis.



“Zurich & Milan, I’m absolutely devastated to be typing this,” Lewis’s statement read. “As lots of you know, for the past few nights of (the) tour I’ve been really struggling with my voice, last night in Stockholm I tried my best to sing through the show even with it feeling really uncomfortable because I was desperate not to let any of you down.”



He continued, “I’ve just been to see a voice specialist in Sweden who’s told me I’ve got Bronchitis and that I should be on vocal rest for at least 3 days to give me any chance of not damaging my voice and being able to continue touring.



“I’m so very sorry to say that means that the shows in Zurich tomorrow night and in Milan the day after will be postponed, I’ve already checked with the venues free days they can do as well as dates I can make it back over to play these sold out shows that I’ve been buzzing for so long!”



The singer revealed the new dates for the shows, saying he would be back in Milan on 31 May and Zurich on 28 June this year. He clarified tickets for the original shows would be valid for the rescheduled dates.



“Hate letting you all down and this is the last thing I want to be writing,” Lewis concluded. “Going to be doing everything I can with rest and medication to be ready for Barcelona onwards.”