Cher working on two albums with boyfriend Alexander Edwards

Cher and her boyfriend Alexander Edwards have been working on two new albums together.



While speaking to E! News for an interview published on Tuesday, the Dark Lady singer announced her plans to release two albums with her boyfriend.



“I’m going to England to make two albums,” Cher told the outlet. “Some of the songs Alexander gave me, so I’m pretty excited about that. He’s a producer and a writer and he does everything, so I’m happy about that.”



She teased of the upcoming music, “I think like any artist, when you’ve got something good, you’re excited.”



Alexander and Cher first sparked romance rumours in November last year, when they were spotted on a date in West Hollywood. Days later, the singer confirmed the relationship on Twitter, posting a photo of Alexander with a red heart emoji.



Cher also shared she was “trying to get myself in shape” to tour later this year.



No dates for the potential tour have been announced. Cher’s last tour, titled Here We Go Again, began in September 2018 and was forced to conclude in March 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.