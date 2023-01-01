Chaka Khan apologises for shading Mariah Carey and Adele

Chaka Khan has apologised for blasting singers such as Mariah Carey and Adele in a recent interview.



While talking to Andrew Goldman for his The Originals podcast last week, the music legend was asked about being ranked number 29 on Rolling Stone's list of The 200 Greatest Singers of All Time earlier this year and gave her controversial opinions on those ranked higher.



Khan, real name Yvette Stevens, took to Instagram on Sunday night to apologise for her remarks.



"Recently, I was asked about a list of the 'greatest singers of all time' and instead of questioning the need for such a list, I was pitted against other artists and I took the bait," she began. "As artists, we are unfairly put into 'boxes', 'categories' or on 'lists.' Being an artist or musician is not a competition. It's a gift, for which I am truly grateful. It was not my intention to cause pain or upset anyone. To anyone that felt this way, I sincerely apologize."



She continued, "Thank you for all the love everyone has shown me, unconditionally. I have always been about empowering others and I started a foundation for that very purpose. I will be announcing soon. Empowering all artists is most important because we truly are the architects of change...and change begins within the heart. I love you all and God bless."



During the interview, when Goldman noted that Carey was ranked at number five, the Ain't Nobody star jokingly alleged the Fantasy singer may have bribed someone at the magazine.



As for Adele landing at number 22 and Mary J. Blige ranking at 25, she commented, "OK, I quit."



"These are blind b**ches! They are blind as a mother**king bat! They need hearing aids... These must be the children of Helen Keller!" the 69-year-old added.