NEWS The Lathums heading for second UK Number 1 album with 'From Nothing to a Little Bit More' Newsdesk





The Lathums are on track to secure their second UK Number 1 album with From Nothing to a Little Bit More.



The Wigan rockers – comprising Alex Moore, Scott Concepcion, Ryan Durrans and Matty Murphy – previously topped the Official Albums Chart with 2021 debut studio record How Beautiful Life Can Be.



Currently tracking for a Number 2 debut, Northampton rapper slowthai could land his third consecutive Top 10 album with UGLY – but can the MC (real name Tyron Frampton) catch up? With four full days until the final whistle, there’s still plenty of ground to cover, and slowthai is also coming off the back of a previous Number 1 album, sophomore LP Tyron also debuted at the top spot in 2021.



Meanwhile, Mimi Webb’s first full-length release Amelia looks destined for a Top 3 debut (3), cementing her position as one of the biggest breakout pop artists in the country right now.



US hip-hop outfit De La Soul’s 1989 debut 3 Feet High and Rising could earn itself a new peak, and the group’s highest-ever UK chart position at Number 5. It previously peaked at Number 13 in January 1990. The re-issue forms De La Soul’s first official release since the sad death of member Trugoy the Dove (born David Jude Jolicoeur) last month.



Glaswegian folk band Tide Lines look towards their first UK Top 10 LP with third album An Ocean Full of Islands (6), while the late, great Eva Cassidy’s estate teams up with the London Symphony Orchestra and Australian-British composer Christopher Willis for I Can Only Be Me (7).



This week’s Top 10 could be rounded out by rock icons Genesis, whose BBC Broadcasts live album could become their 21st to chart inside the Top 10 (9).



In the wider Top 20, long-surviving punk rockers The Stranglers celebrate the 40th anniversary of their seventh LP Feline (17) which previously peaked at Number 4 in 1983.



Amazon Prime’s new adaption of Taylor Jenkins Reid’s best-selling book Daisy Jones and the Six sees the fictional band of the same name prepare to make their chart debut with original soundtrack Aurora (23). Daisy Jones and the Six includes star turns from Riley Keough, Sam Claflin and Suki Waterhouse, and is loosely-based on the dissolution of Fleetwood Mac’s personal relationships during the recording of Rumours.



Edinburgh-born singer-songwriter Steve Mason is heading for his fourth UK Top 40 album with Brothers and Sisters (30), acclaimed movie score composer Hans Zimmer’s Live follows as another potential new entry (36) and progressive rock band Haken, hailing from London, could score their first-ever Top 40 entry with seventh album Fauna (39).



Finally, US country superstar Morgan Wallen prepares to make his UK Top 40 debut with third album One Thing at a Time (40), which comes in at a staggering 36 tracks.

