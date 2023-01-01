The Lathums and Red Rum Club to headline first This Feeling By The Sea festival

The Lathums and Red Rum Club are set to rock the inaugural This Feeling By The Sea festival at Bridlington Spa.

The UK's buzziest guitar bands will come together on August 18 and 19 for the huge all-new indoor event in East Yorkshire, England.

The Lathums and Red Rum Club will headline on Saturday and Friday night, respectively.

The Friday line-up will also include The K’s, local outfit The Feens and This Feeling Records-signees Spangled and Komparrison.

Saturday will see performances from The Lottery Winners, CVC, and This Feeling Records’ next wave talents, Overpass, who are hot off a support slot with Inhaler, and Rolla, who recently opened for Kasabian on their arena tour, plus The Lilacs.

The Lathums commented: “It’s a pleasure to be invited to play Bridlington Spa, we can’t wait to play some new tunes from the album. We'll see you soon for a little dance.”

Red Rum Club said: “Buzzing to be playing the big room in Bridlington Spa this summer for This Feeling. A great group of people who got behind us in the early days. We know we will be sharing a stage with the next up-and-comers of the UK music scene.”

This Feeling’s George Holmes said: “We're buzzing to be hosting a huge summer party at Bridlington Spa in the iconic 'Royal Hall'. Having played host to the likes of The Rolling Stones in the ‘60s to Oasis in the ‘00s, it's time for the next generation of rock ‘n’ roll stars to take the stage.”

Mark Lonsdale, General Manager, Bridlington Spa, added: “We’re delighted to be partnering with This Feeling in bringing this new annual weekend festival to the venue and town. Bridlington Spa is the home of live music on the Yorkshire coast, and we’re excited to be able to provide a platform for new and emerging bands. Over the two days, you will be able to see 14 bands, performing to a potential capacity 3,800 crowd, this is one not to be missed!”

Tickets will go on sale via thisfeeling.co.uk/bythesea from 10am on Thursday, March 9, priced at £25 for Friday, £30 for Saturday, or £50 for the weekend.