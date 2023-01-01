NEWS Netflix producing Gary Glitter documentary series on hunt for the disgraced pop star Newsdesk Share with :





Netflix is in production on a documentary series about the global hunt for 1970s disgraced pop star Gary Glitter.



Featuring previously unseen photographs and archive footage, the series will cover his life story and his later conviction for child sex abuse and a series of sexual offences.



With exclusive access to the journalists who pursued Glitter over several years across the world in order to bring him to justice, and alerted authorities to his whereabouts in S E Asia, ultimately leading to his arrest, the production has been underway for a number of months.



This three-part docuseries, featuring conversations with victims of the ex-superstar is directed by Sam Hobkinson (The Confession, Misha and the Wolves and Fear City) and produced by Cammy Millard (The Puppet Master).

