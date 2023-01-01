Nicki Minaj launches her own record label

Nicki Minaj has launched her own record label.

The Starships singer revealed on Friday's episode of her Queen Radio show that she has created a subsidiary of Republic Records and her artist roster includes Nana Fofie, Tate Kobang, Rico Danna and London Hill.

"I have a record label now," Nicki said, teasing that she will unveil the label's name at a later date. "When I get behind an artist, y'all know how I do s**t for people that's not even signed to me. Imagine what I'ma do for the ones that's signed."

During the show, she told listeners she was texting with Republic Records co-president Wendy Goldstein, who was encouraging her to reveal the label news.

"I said, 'Wendy, we got to do this big. I'm a female; you a female, mamma. You got to do this right. We gotta do it right. I don't want no little itty-bitty ting ting. I want to do it right,'" the rapper stated.

The 40-year-old assured listeners that her label will feature a variety of musical genres and explained that she intends to do "the heavy lifting" for her artists just as Lil Wayne did for her when she was an up-and-coming performer.

"I understand why people are coming out and they're so, you know, microwaveable and they're here today and gone tomorrow, because there's no structure," she shared. "There's no real person that believes in them. That's like, 'Nah, I'm gonna make it my business to see you shine.'"