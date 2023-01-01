Justin Bieber surprises fans at Rolling Loud festival after cancelling tour

Justin Bieber made a surprise appearance at the Rolling Loud music festival in California on Saturday.



The Canadian popstar joined Don Toliver on stage to perform their new collaboration Private Landing, which also features rapper Future.



The surprise appearance marks Justin's first festival performance since Rock in Rio in Brazil in September 2022, after which he postponed his Justice World Tour to focus on his health.



Last week, fans received emails announcing that the outstanding dates on the tour had been cancelled. Justin has yet to address the cancellation.



The Sorry star originally scrapped a series of shows in June 2022 after being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which caused paralysis in half of his face.



Justin returned to the road in late July and performed seven shows before announcing in September that the performances had taken "a real toll" on him and he had to postpone the rest of his tour until 2023.



Explaining his decision to push the dates back, he told fans in September, "After getting off the stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realized that I need to make my health the priority right now. So I'm going to take a break from touring for the time being. I'm going to be ok, but I need time to rest and get better."



Over the weekend, Justin also posted photos from his 29th birthday party, which was attended by celebrity guests including Billie Eilish, The Kid LAROI and Toliver.