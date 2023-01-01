Harry Styles and Dwayne Johnson named Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards favourites

Harry Styles and Dwayne Johnson were honoured at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards.

At the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards held on Saturday in Los Angeles, the As It Was singer took home three awards in the music category, while the Black Adam star took home two in the film category.

Harry was named the Nickelodeon Favourite Male Artist and Favourite Global Music Star, and his single As It Was received the award for Favourite Song.

Dwayne received the award for Favourite Movie Actor for his role in Black Adam, and the award for Favourite Voice from an Animated Movie (Male) for his role in DC League of Super-Pets.

In the television category, both Wednesday and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series were honoured with two awards. Wednesday was named Nickelodeon’s Favourite Family TV Show and its star Jenna Ortega was named Favourite Female TV Star (Family) for her role in the series; meanwhile Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett received the awards for Favourite Female TV Star (Kids) and Favourite Male TV Star (Kids) for their role in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

The full list of winners is as follows:

Television

Favourite Kids TV Show: The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder

Favourite Family TV Show: Wednesday

Favourite Reality Show: MasterChef Junior

Favourite Animated Show: SpongeBob SquarePants

Favourite Female TV Star (Kids): Olivia Rodrigo - Nini, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Favourite Male TV Star (Kids): Joshua Bassett - Ricky, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Favourite Female TV Star (Family): Jenna Ortega - Wednesday Addams, Wednesday

Favourite Male TV Star (Family): Finn Wolfhard - Mike Wheeler, Stranger Things

Film

Favourite Movie: Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Favourite Movie Actress: Millie Bobby Brown - Enola Holmes, Enola Holmes 2

Favourite Movie Actor: Dwayne Johnson - Black Adam/Teth-Adam, Black Adam

Favourite Animated Movie: Minions: The Rise of Gru

Favourite Voice From An Animated Movie (Male): Dwayne Johnson - Krypto, DC League of Super-Pets

Favourite Voice From An Animated Movie (Female): Selena Gomez - Mavis, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania

Music

Favourite Album: Midnights (3am Edition) - Taylor Swift

Favourite Female Artist: Taylor Swift

Favourite Male Artist: Harry Styles

Favourite Music Group: BTS

Favourite Song: As It Was - Harry Styles

Favourite Music Collaboration: Sweetest Pie - Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa

Favourite Breakout Artist: Dove Cameron

Favourite Social Music Star: Bella Poarch

Favourite Global Music Star: Harry Styles - UK

Other categories

Favourite Female Creator: Charli D’Amelio

Favourite Male Creator: MrBeast

Favorite Social Media Family: Ninja Kidz TV

Favourite Female Sports Star: Serena Williams

Favourite Male Sports Star: LeBron James

Favourite Video Game: Minecraft

Favourite Celebrity Pet: Olivia Benson Swift

Favourite Book: Harry Potter Book Series