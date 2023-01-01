Harry Styles and Dwayne Johnson named Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards favourites

- ARTISTS
Harry Styles and Dwayne Johnson were honoured at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards.
At the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards held on Saturday in Los Angeles, the As It Was singer took home three awards in the music category, while the Black Adam star took home two in the film category.
Harry was named the Nickelodeon Favourite Male Artist and Favourite Global Music Star, and his single As It Was received the award for Favourite Song.
Dwayne received the award for Favourite Movie Actor for his role in Black Adam, and the award for Favourite Voice from an Animated Movie (Male) for his role in DC League of Super-Pets.
In the television category, both Wednesday and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series were honoured with two awards. Wednesday was named Nickelodeon’s Favourite Family TV Show and its star Jenna Ortega was named Favourite Female TV Star (Family) for her role in the series; meanwhile Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett received the awards for Favourite Female TV Star (Kids) and Favourite Male TV Star (Kids) for their role in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.
The full list of winners is as follows:
Television
Favourite Kids TV Show: The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder
Favourite Family TV Show: Wednesday
Favourite Reality Show: MasterChef Junior
Favourite Animated Show: SpongeBob SquarePants
Favourite Female TV Star (Kids): Olivia Rodrigo - Nini, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
Favourite Male TV Star (Kids): Joshua Bassett - Ricky, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
Favourite Female TV Star (Family): Jenna Ortega - Wednesday Addams, Wednesday
Favourite Male TV Star (Family): Finn Wolfhard - Mike Wheeler, Stranger Things
Film
Favourite Movie: Sonic the Hedgehog 2
Favourite Movie Actress: Millie Bobby Brown - Enola Holmes, Enola Holmes 2
Favourite Movie Actor: Dwayne Johnson - Black Adam/Teth-Adam, Black Adam
Favourite Animated Movie: Minions: The Rise of Gru
Favourite Voice From An Animated Movie (Male): Dwayne Johnson - Krypto, DC League of Super-Pets
Favourite Voice From An Animated Movie (Female): Selena Gomez - Mavis, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania
Music
Favourite Album: Midnights (3am Edition) - Taylor Swift
Favourite Female Artist: Taylor Swift
Favourite Male Artist: Harry Styles
Favourite Music Group: BTS
Favourite Song: As It Was - Harry Styles
Favourite Music Collaboration: Sweetest Pie - Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa
Favourite Breakout Artist: Dove Cameron
Favourite Social Music Star: Bella Poarch
Favourite Global Music Star: Harry Styles - UK
Other categories
Favourite Female Creator: Charli D’Amelio
Favourite Male Creator: MrBeast
Favorite Social Media Family: Ninja Kidz TV
Favourite Female Sports Star: Serena Williams
Favourite Male Sports Star: LeBron James
Favourite Video Game: Minecraft
Favourite Celebrity Pet: Olivia Benson Swift
Favourite Book: Harry Potter Book Series