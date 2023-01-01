Chloe Lattanzi reveals 'promise' she made late mother Olivia Newton-John

Chloe Lattanzi has shared the heartfelt promise she made to her late mother Olivia Newton-John.

During a recent appearance on Today with Hoda Kotb, the only daughter of the late Grease star and ex-husband Matt Lattanzi opened up about her mother’s death in August last year.

As part of the conversation, Chloe revealed the promise she made to Olivia.

“That was my promise to my mom: that I would soar, and fly, and be happy,” she told Hoda. “My mom’s a reminder of that, of just what we can manifest, of how many people we can help with this incredible light that we all have inside of us.”

Olivia passed away following a long battle with breast cancer. She was 73.

In recent years, Chloe has followed in her mother’s footsteps as an actress and singer, having appeared in several TV movies and released four singles and one album.

Elsewhere in the chat, the 37-year-old explained how her song Phoenix had changed in meaning since Olivia’s passing.

“That song is for my mom,” Chloe noted. “And it’s also for anyone who needs to be uplifted, you know? We’re all capable of incredible things.”

She concluded, “My mom is a pioneer, a rebel in a good way. A healer.”

Phoenix has not yet been released to the public.