SZA wants concert performances to be like 'therapy sessions'

SZA has promised to deliver "theatre" and "therapy" with her concert gigs.

The singer-songwriter, real name Solána Rowe, kicked off her first-ever arena trek, The SOS Tour, last month.

Teasing what fans can expect during an interview for Billboard, SZA insisted there will be something for everyone.

"I am deeply excited to pop a*s and cry and give theatre. I want it to feel like a play on Broadway, but more like Suspiria and Cirque du Soleil in the weirdest way," she said. "I want it to be smart and exhilarating and exhausting and exciting like a party, but also like a therapy session."

And while SZA is excited to be travelling across North America in support of her second studio album, she confessed that she is also "nervous" about the prospect.

"It's interesting because my other shows were intimate, and I felt like people were really coming to see me. But I know certain people are just coming to see what the hype is about, and that makes me nervous. But I just want to put on the best show that expresses my theatrical side," the star added.

The SOS Tour concludes in Inglewood, California on 23 March.