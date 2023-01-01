NEWS PinkPantheress edging closer than ever to challenging Miley Cyrus for Number 1 Newsdesk Share with :





PinkPantheress is getting her best chance yet to de-throne Miley Cyrus from Number 1. Boy’s a liar (2) starts the new chart week off strong, now less than 3,000 chart units away from dislodging Flowers (1).



But you would be a fool to discount The Weeknd. Still riding a viral high after a new Ariana Grande remix, Die For You could reach a new peak of Number 3. Can it go even higher?



After weeks of upwards momentum - and its own Specialist Number 1 Award for its dominance of the Official Afrobeats Chart - Libianca’s People could finally enter the Top 10 for the first time on Friday (10).



Pink’s Trustfall is flying back up the chart again, the sophisticated dance banger could ascend three to a brand-new peak of Number 11.



Following the release of her debut album Amelia, Mimi Webb’s sassy Red Flags is running towards its highest chart position yet (13).



Mae Stephens shows no signs of slowing down. Her Official Chart debut, If We Ever Broke Up continues to grow week-on-week (19).

