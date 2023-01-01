Uriah Heep believe they have 'some merit' to be considered for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame entry

Uriah Heep say people have been "making rumbles" about them being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Guitarist Mick Box - who is the only original member of the prog rock band left in the current line-up - revealed their fans are keen to launch a petition to get them honoured.

Speaking to the latest issue of Goldmine magazine, Mick said: "People have been making rumbles about it, and I think our fans are trying to get a petition together for it to get the right numbers to warrant being there.

"But I think over the years, and maybe we deserve a place, but they have a selection committee that chooses what bands go in and what bands don't.

And there's nothing we can do about that really.

"All I know is that we've been going for over 52 years now, have 25 albums, sold over 40 million albums, and have toured in 62 countries, so there is some merit for us to be there.

"Whether or not we get chosen is neither here nor there.

"And if it doesn't happen, as usual, life goes on."

When asked how he'd like to be remembered, humble Mick said for "inspiring" people and being a "good guitarist".

He said: "I don't know, as that's a tough one. As a good guitarist and a good human being would be enough. I treat others how I want to be treated myself, and I'm very grounded in what I do. I'm one of these people who can go onstage and produce an ego to perform, but then I can leave it onstage and come back and be Joe Schmo again. They're the elements really, and the fact that you brought so much joy to people's lives and inspired people. The most rewarding thing for me is when people come up to me after the show and say, 'Look, I saw you play at such and such place and you blew me away and it was fantastic and you made me want to be in music, and I now play in a band, and I just want to thank you for it.' And that's the most rewarding thing, inspiring people to bring music into their lives, because to be honest, music is life and life is music."