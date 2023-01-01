Boygenius to headline Connect Festival 2023

Boygenius will headline Scotland's Connect Festival 2023.

The indie rock supergroup - comprised of Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus - is set to take to the stage for the final night of the three day festival on August 27.

The festival will take place at Royal Highland Centre in Edinburgh between August 25-27, with Primal Scream topping the bill on the Friday night, before Fred Again take to the stage on the Saturday.

Other acts on the line-up include Franz Ferdinand, RAYE, Loyle Carner, Future Islands, Róisín Murphy, MUNA, Confidence Man, Public Service Broadcasting, Friendly Fires and Kelly Lee Owens.

Bridgers recently revealed she finds touring draining when she does it as a solo artist but she can't wait to hit the road with her boygenius bandmates.

She told Rolling Stone magazine: "I play to thousands of people a night, and sometimes I’m mentally in a really bad place. It’s so hard to relate to people. Except for those guys. Being with them makes it so much less dark.”

Dacus added: "We feel an element of home together. We’ve been talking about picking a TV show, and after every show, watching one episode before bed. Very children’s-book vibes. I’ll give them each a little kiss on the head and tuck them in."