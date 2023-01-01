Lady Gaga wants to live 'a life of solitude'

Lady Gaga is interested in living more of "a life of solitude".



The Poker Face singer maintains a very busy lifestyle that consists of making music, shooting films, attending events, touring and working on her Haus Labs cosmetics company and the Born This Way Foundation.



However, she admitted to Wallpaper that she is the happiest when writing music at home alone like she used in the early days of her career.



"I'm actually really interested in living more of a life of solitude. It's really nice to just have time to be alone, and be expansive, and know that you're enough. I wish I could tell my younger self that. When I was younger, I spent a lot of time alone writing music. But the more successful I became, the more I felt like I needed other people to tell me I was great," she shared.



"I actually don't spend a lot of time in Hollywood. I might look like I do, because sometimes award season happens and you see me on red carpets. But I'm very much at home working... that's the thing that really makes me happy."



The 36-year-old then highlighted the tattoo on her arm, a quote from Letters to a Young Poet by Rainer Maria Rilke. The quote reads, "In the deepest hour of the night, ask yourself if you would have to die if you were forbidden to write. Look deep into your heart where the answer spreads its roots and ask yourself, Muss ich schreiben? (Must I write?)"



She explained that the quote speaks to her because she has to write music and would still be doing so if she wasn't famous.



"I'd still be doing it, I'd be on the Lower East Side (of New York). I would do it no matter what. Absolutely, 100 per cent," she added.