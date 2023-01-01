NEWS Miley Cyrus's 'Flowers' now longest running No. 1 since Adele’s 'Easy On Me' Newsdesk Share with :





Miley Cyrus truly gets her flowers as she claims a seventh consecutive week at Number 1 in the UK.



A week out from the release of her eighth album Endless Summer Vacation, Flowers digs its roots in for another stint at the top of the Official Singles Chart, and is still the most-streamed song in the country (5.2 million overall streams).



Now boasting seven weeks at the summit, Flowers becomes the longest-running Number 1 by a female solo artist in the UK since Adele’s Easy On Me, which spent eight non-consecutive weeks at the top of the Official Charts between 2021 and 2022.



At Number 2, PinkPantheress holds steady with Boy’s a liar, meaning she stands a strong chance of leapfrogging ahead of Miley next week.



Meanwhile, The Weeknd’s 2016 track Die For You smashes into the Top 10 for the first time, thanks to a viral resurgence and the issuing of a new remix featuring Ariana Grande (4). It becomes Abel Tesfaye’s 14th Top 10 hit in the UK.



Another fast-gaining hit on the rise, Lizzy McAlpine’s first UK Top 10 single Ceilings continue to gain ground, this week rising two to a brand-new peak of Number 7.



Outside the Top 10, Libianca’s long-standing Official Afrobeats Chart Number 1 People comes closer than ever before to cracking the upper echelons of the chart, up two today (11).



Niall Horan’s Heaven, the first single from his forthcoming third solo album The Show, also edges ever-closer to the Top 10 (16).



One of the most-hyped new UK talents right now, 19 year-old viral sensation Mae Stephens’ major debut If We Ever Broke Up jumps three (20) to secure Mae her first-ever Top 20 hit, while Ayra Starr’s Rush scales up seven places (29) and Lil Uzi Vert’s Just Wanna Rock is up two (30).



Entering the Top 40 for the first time today is Freya Ridings’ Weekends (31), as US rapper SuperStar Pride makes his UK chart debut with this week’s highest new entry, PAINTING PICTURES (33). The track has recently blown up on TikTok, and samples Faith Evans’ Soon As I Get Home.



Further down, d4vd’s Here With Me vaults five to a new peak (5), while Southampton-born, Brighton-based pop upstart Caity Baser celebrates her first UK Top 40 single with viral hit Pretty Boys (35).



And finally, SZA has found another hit from SOS as Snooze enters the Top 40 today, up seven (40). It serves as the fourth overall Top 40 hit from Solana Rowe’s sophomore album, following Kill Bill (3), Shirt (17 peak) and Nobody Gets Me (27 peak).

