Guns N' Roses and Arctic Monkeys to headline 2023 Glastonbury Festival

Guns N' Roses and Arctic Monkeys will headline the 2023 Glastonbury Festival alongside Elton John.



Glastonbury organisers announced on Friday that the Sweet Child O' Mine rockers will make their debut at Worthy Farm on the Saturday of the festival, while the Arctic Monkeys will close the Pyramid Stage for the third time on the Friday.



They join previously announced headliner John, who will use his headlining performance on Sunday 25 June to serve as the last U.K. show on his farewell tour.



Singer-songwriter Cat Stevens will perform during the Sunday afternoon "legends" slot, which has previously been filled by Kylie Minogue, Dolly Parton and Diana Ross. Blondie will take to the stage immediately after Stevens, essentially creating a "legends" double bill.



More than 50 acts were unveiled on Friday, with notable performers on the initial line-up including Lizzo, Lana Del Rey, Lewis Capaldi, Lil Nas X, Kelis, Wizkid, Christine and the Queens and Fatboy Slim.



In an interview with The Guardian, organiser Emily Eavis addressed the all-male headliners and revealed that Guns N' Roses were drafted in after a female headliner pulled out because she "changed her touring plans". While she didn't name names, Taylor Swift, who is touring this summer, is the only headliner of the scrapped 2020 festival who has yet to perform at Glastonbury.



Eavis also teased that there will likely be two female headliners in 2024, although only one is confirmed so far.



The 2023 Glastonbury Festival runs from 21 to 25 June at Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset.