Billie Eilish admits she believes everything she reads online

Billie Eilish is freaked out by how gullible people can be when they are on the Internet.



During an appearance on the Conan O'Brien Needs A Friend podcast with her brother Finneas, the Bad Guy singer admitted that she used to spend a lot of time on the Internet and on social media until she became famous and kept seeing posts about herself.



"Slowly, the videos that I'm watching and the things that I see on the Internet are about me. 'Eww, stinky.' I don't like that," she said.



The 21-year-old explained that she once came across a video in which the maker called her "a horrible person" before reeling off pointers with so much conviction and authority that Billie, as a gullible Internet user, could understand why people would believe it all.



"That's the other thing that freaks me out about the Internet is how gullible it makes you. Anything I read on the Internet, I believe. Me. I know for a fact that's stupid, and I shouldn't do that because I have proof it's not all true; almost none of it's true," she added.



The Bury a Friend star also highlighted the "small white lies" she sees about herself online, including paparazzi photos claiming she was going to a studio when she was actually going to the gym.



"That's such a small lie, but I'm like why would you even need to lie about that?!" she stated. "It's very strange. It makes me like, 'Wow, how much was a lie that I was reading when I was looking at the Internet all those years?'"



During the interview, which airs in full later this month, Billie admitted she doesn't look at social media anymore and has deleted the apps from the phone.