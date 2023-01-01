The ABBA Voyage avatar concert is set to go around the world

ABBA's 'Voyage' avatar concert is set to go on a world tour.

Universal Music Group chairman Sir Lucian Grainge confirmed the news during an earnings call for the firm this week.

The music mogul is quoted by Variety as saying: “Plans are now in development to take ‘ABBA Voyage’ around the world."

The show is taking place at the purpose-built ABBA Arena at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London, until January 2024.

No dates have been confirmed for the global run.

The 'Dancing Queen' hitmakers launched the spectacular concert featuring their 'Abba-tars' (holograms) in May 2022.

The 90-minute show features pre-recorded classics mixed with the band’s new numbers such as ‘Don’t Shut Me Down’.

ABBA played their last concert just over 41 years ago.

The avatar shows could go on even after the group - comprising Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad - have left this world.

And the 'Super Trouper' hitmakers have teased they are planning to use their concert holograms for "exciting new things" in the future.

They said: “If you are an ABBA fan, who loyally has stuck with us for many years, our hope is that you will see the Abba-tars as agents in the new story, which may lead to exciting new things in the future."