Arctic Monkeys and Guns N' Roses join Sir Elton John as the 2023 Glastonbury headliners

Arctic Monkeys and Guns N' Roses have been confirmed as the final headliners for Glastonbury 2023.



Alex Turner and co will headline the Pyramid Stage at the world-famous festival for the third time in their career on Friday, June 23.



And the 'Sweet Child O' Mine' rockers are set to make their Worthy Farm debut on Saturday, June 24.



They join previously confirmed Sunday night headliner, Sir Elton John, who will close out the music extravaganza in Somerset, South West England, on June 25.



Music legend Cat Stevens - who goes by the name Yusuf - will play the Sunday teatime legends slot.



Lil Nas X is set to perform before the 'I'm Still Standing' hitmaker.



Lana Del Rey was also announced as a headliner for the Other Stage.



'Eurovision' winners Maneskin will also make their Glasto debut.



The stacked line-up also includes Lizzo, Lewis Capaldi, The War On Drugs, Christine And The Queens, Thundercat, Carly Rae Jepsen, and Manic Street Preachers.



Plus the likes of Becky Hill, Aitch, Raye and Rina Sawayama.



The first line-up poster comes after Blondie self-confirmed themselves.



The group's drummer Clem Burke let slip last month that the Debbie Harry-fronted punk rock band are playing at the iconic festival.



He told Foxy Radio: “We’re also doing Isle of Wight and we’re doing some other festivals.



“I guess it hasn’t really been announced, the full list of artists to be playing Glastonbury, but we are going to be playing Glastonbury, so maybe you got an exclusive there.”



Elton - who has never played Glastonbury before - said: "I couldn’t be more excited to be headlining the Pyramid Stage. As the end of my 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour comes into view, there is no more fitting way to say goodbye to my British fans. They have been beyond brilliant, and have supported me through all the highs and lows of my career.



"Every week I speak to new artists on my radio show and Glastonbury is often cited as a pivotal moment in launching their careers - the festival’s genuine, enthusiastic support for the best emerging talent is something I’ve long admired. I’ve been talking to Emily Eavis about it over the last few weeks and I can’t wait to embrace the spirit of the greatest festival in the world. It’s going to be incredibly emotional.”



And the 'Tiny Dancer' hitmaker is already planning to ask his celebrity pals to join him.



A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Elton knows just about everyone in music so he’s not short of names he could ask to appear with him on stage.



"Glastonbury has long been linked with some epic special guests, and Elton’s set will be one of the biggest ever.



"Sir Paul McCartney was joined by Bruce Springsteen and Dave Grohl this year and Elton wants to top that, which will be no mean feat.



"It’s been years in the making but now he has finally signed on the ¬dotted line. Everyone is excited to put the plans into action."



Last year's festival - the first post-COVID - was headlined by Sir Paul McCartney, Billie Eilish and Kendrick Lamar.



Tickets swiftly sold-out for this year in November, but a resale is due to take place in spring.