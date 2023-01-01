Jazz musician Wayne Shorter dies aged 89

Influential jazz saxophonist Wayne Shorter has died at the age of 89.



The Grammy-winning jazz musician and composer passed away surrounded by family at a hospital in Los Angeles on Thursday. No cause of death was given.



Jazz pianist, bandleader and composer Herbie Hancock paid tribute to his dear friend on Twitter.



"Wayne Shorter, my best friend, left us with courage in his heart, love and compassion for all, and a seeking spirit for the eternal future," he wrote. "He was ready for his rebirth. As it is with every human being, he is irreplaceable and was able to reach the pinnacle of excellence as a saxophonist, composer, orchestrator, and recently, composer of the masterful opera... Iphigenia."



Hancock continued, "I miss being around him and his special Wayne-isms but I carry his spirit within my heart always."



Shorter, who is credited with shaping much of 20th Century jazz music, was born in New Jersey in 1933 and rose to prominence in 1959 as part of Art Blakey's Jazz Messengers before joining Miles Davis's Second Great Quintet. He later released solo records, founded the jazz fusion band, Weather Report, and worked with the likes of Joni Mitchell, Carlos Santana and Steely Dan.



He received a lifetime achievement honour from the Recording Academy, the organisation behind the Grammys, in 2015, the Polar Music Prize in 2017, and a Kennedy Center Honor in 2018.



Don Was, president of Shorter's label Blue Note Records, said in a statement, "Maestro Wayne Shorter was our hero, guru, and beautiful friend. His music possessed a spirit that came from somewhere way, way beyond and made this world a much better place.



"Likewise, his warmth and wisdom enriched the lives of everyone who knew him. Thankfully, the work he left behind will stay with us forever."



Shorter is survived by his wife Carolina, daughters Miyako and Mariana, and grandson Max.