Christina Aguilera opens up about using anti-wrinkle injections

Christina Aguilera has revealed she uses anti-wrinkle injections.

The 42-year-old pop star has become the brand partner for Xeomin, an anti-wrinkle injection used to improve the look of frown lines.

In an interview with People to promote their Beauty on Your Terms campaign, the Dirrty singer explained that she uses the injectables to "feel her best" and to maintain a more natural look.

"I don't want to have a frozen face. Whether it's being on-camera or performing onstage, I have to stay authentic to my emotion," she said.

Elaborating further in an interview with Allure, Christina added, "When I'm on stage, authenticity in my face comes first. I have a very expressive face, and when I sing, the emotion there has got to come through. I don't have time to have a stoic, still face. For me, it's about bringing that realness to the stage and my daily life while still doing what I can to feel and look my best. So Xeomin felt like the safest choice for me."

The mother of two also emphasised getting older should be perceived positively.

"Viewing ageing as a negative is a super old-school approach," she told People. "I've seen myself go through different stages of my life and complain about certain things. As I've gotten older, I look back, and I'm like, 'God, every stage is a new era.' I'm really into feeling more self-assured as you get older. That's the thing to truly embrace. It's harmful when (ageing) becomes an obsession."