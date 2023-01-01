Tom Grennan sued over debut single

Tom Grennan has had to stop performing his debut single live because of a row over the lyrics.

The 27-year-old singer is being sued by an unnamed individual, who claims the 'Lionheart' hitmaker plagiarised the words for his 2016 track 'Something In The Water' and he is finding the dispute "really painful".

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “Tom has been going through hell behind the scenes after someone claimed they wrote 'Something In The Water'.

“It is his first track and means so much to Tom, so to have someone saying this is really painful for him.

“He can no longer perform the song live and is having to try and fight it off.”

Tom recently alluded to the row on his 'Phone In' podcast where he admitted he is desperate to find video footage of him performing the song while a student at St Mary's University in Twickenham because he never used to write down his lyrics, so doesn't have physical proof that he wrote 'Something In The Water' himself.

He said: "I never used to write lyrics down, I used to remember them.

“But there was no proof that I wrote the songs.

“There was this one thing that happened to me that I showed a guy this song before I was signed and that, and when it came out, he said that he had written the song.

“There’s this thing where I can’t access anything of that song, it’s one of my biggest songs as well.

“I can’t say what song it is, it’s an ongoing thing.

“There’s videos of me doing it at uni but everybody’s got new phones now, everybody’s thrown phones out, so there’s no proof. Done me.”

“I’m still waiting for someone to be like, ‘Ah, I’ve found one!’ but nobody has, unfortunately.”