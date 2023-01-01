Pulp bassist Steve Mackey dies

Pulp bassist Steve Mackey has died at the age of 56.



On Thursday, a representative for the band announced via social media that the musician and record producer had passed away.



A cause of death was not revealed.



"Our beloved friend & bass player Steve Mackey passed away this morning. Our thoughts are with his family & loved ones," they wrote alongside a photo of Steve trekking a mountain in South America in 2012. "We had a day off & Steve suggested we go climbing in the Andes. So we did. And it was a completely magical experience. Far more magical than staring at the hotel room wall all day (which is probably what we'd have done otherwise). Steve made things happen. In his life & in the band. And we'd very much like to think that he's back in those mountains now, on the next stage of his adventure. Safe travels, Steve. We hope to catch up with you one day."



In addition, Steve's wife, Katie Grand, posted an emotional tribute on Instagram.



The fashion stylist shared that the Sheffield native had been in hospital for the past three months.



"Steve died today, a loss which has left myself, his son Marley, parents Kath and Paul, sister Michelle and many friends all heartbroken. Steve was the most talented man I have ever known, an exceptional musician, producer, photographer and filmmaker," she noted. "As in life, he was adored by everyone whose paths he crossed in the multiple creative disciplines he conquered. I would like to express my heartfelt thanks to all the NHS staff who worked tirelessly for Steve. He will be missed beyond words."