Blink-182 postpone Latin American tour due to Travis Barker's finger injury

Blink-182 have been forced to delay their Latin American tour due to drummer Travis Barker's finger injury.

On Wednesday, frontman Tom DeLonge announced to fans in an Instagram video that the trek, which was scheduled to kick off in Tijuana, Mexico on 11 March, had to be delayed.

"I'm so sorry to everyone in South America, that we couldn't be down there," he began. "This is something that we've been aiming to do for so long, and we worked so hard, and we just kind of had one of those freak accidents that nobody saw coming."

He continued, "Travis needs to go in and have surgery on his finger and we have to get that well, we have to get that strong before we can do anything else."

Over the past few days, Travis has been chronicling his progress, sharing images and videos of his swollen and bruised knuckle being attended to, after he injured it while playing the drums during rehearsals.

Travis sustained injuries to his finger on two separate occasions in February. Initially, he revealed he "smashed" his finger so hard he dislocated it and tore the ligaments. Less than two weeks later, he disclosed in an Instagram story he had injured the same digit "again".

The 47-year-old told his Instagram followers on Monday that he would be having surgery on the finger on Tuesday. He hasn't posted any updates since.

The Latin American leg was supposed to kick off the band's worldwide tour, which marks a reunion between the original line-up of Travis, Tom and Mark Hoppus.