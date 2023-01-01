Blink-182's comeback tour delayed due to Travis Barker's finger injury

Blink-182 have postponed the start of their reunion tour due to drummer Travis Barker's finger injury.



The pop punk trio - also comprising Mark Hoppus - have reunited with original co-frontman Tom DeLonge for their upcoming comeback tour, which was due to kick off on March 11, but after the sticksman injured his ring finger twice during rehearsals for the jaunt, he requires surgery, meaning they are having to postpone the first 11 shows.



Tom told fans in an Instagram video: “This has been something we’ve been aiming to do for so long and we work so hard and we just kind of had one of those freak accidents that nobody saw coming.



“Travis needs to go in and have surgery on his finger and we have to get that well. We have to get that strong before we can do anything else. This is just so sad."



The Latin America leg is impacted, including the first night in Tijuana, Mexico, plus 10 other March and April dates, which will now take place in 2024.



Tom added: “These were the biggest shows we ever played.



“These are some of the most important places in the world for a band this is like the pinnacle of our career was coming down and playing for you guys. So I really want you all to know, we are devastated and we plan to come back.”



The 'All The Small Things' rocker first mentioned his injury at the start of February, telling his Instagram followers: "I was playing the drums at rehearsals yesterday and I smashed my finger so hard I dislocated it and tore the ligaments."



He later revealed he would need to have surgery.



If Travis gets the all-clear, the tour should kick off on May 4 at Minnesota's Xcel Energy Center.