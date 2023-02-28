Chris Brown wins big at 2023 Urban Music Awards

- ARTISTS
Chris Brown was the big winner at the 2023 Urban Music Awards (UMA).
The US rapper took home Artist of the Year (USA) and Best Album for 2022's star-studded LP 'Breezy' at the 19th edition of the ceremony, which was held at London's Porchester Hall on Tuesday night (28.02.23) and broadcast live on VooVix TV.
He beat Beyonce, Lizzo, Drake, DJ Khaled, Cardi B, Coi Leray, GloRilla, Latto, 21 Savage, Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj, and Jack Harlow to the accolade.
Dancehall legend Sean Paul was handed the Artist of the Year (Caribbean) Award.
He said during his acceptance speech: "I [would] like to thank the Urban Music Awards for supporting me throughout all these years. I really appreciate this award."
Bugzy Malone was the recipient of the Most Inspiring Artist award, while Billy Ocean received the Lifetime Achievement Award.
Elsewhere, UK outfit Heartless Crew received the Outstanding Contribution to Music Award in honour of their 30th anniversary.
Documentary maker Louis Theroux, DJ-and-presenter Gok Wan and Noughties R+B star Lemar were among those performing hosting duties at the bash.
This year also saw VooVix TV re-launch its flagship reality TV show, 'Britain's Next Urban Superstar'.
Founder and President of the UMA's, Jordan Kensington, commented: "The UMA's at it's core has always been about mentoring, nurturing and assisting the next generation of artists as well as celebrating the present class of amazing breakthrough talent. 2023 marks 19 years of tenacity, hard work and perseverance. To see the aftermath of urban music becoming the new popular genre worldwide is a huge dream we had 19 years ago. We are both excited and pleased that hard work and consistency paid off."
The full winners list is:
Best Producer
Steel Banglez
Best Collaboration
Fireboy DML and Ed Sheeran – 'Peru'
Artist of the Year (UK)
Cleo Sol
Best Grime Act
D Double E
Best Male Act
Karl Benjamin
Artist of the Year ( USA )
Chris Brown
Most Creative Artist
Ivorian Doll
Best Album
Chris Brown 'Breezy'
Best Performance in a TV Show
Noeva – 'A Woman's Worth' (The Voice)
Artist of the Year Africa
Stanley Enow (Cameroon)
Best HipHop Act
Dave
Best R+B Act
Karl Benjamin
Best Female Act
AMARIA BB
Best Music Video
Stormzy 'Hide and Seek'
Best DJ
Kenny Allstar
Best Record Label
Warner Records
Artist of the Year (Caribbean)
Sean Paul
Best Jazz Act
Camilla George
Best Radio Station
BBC 1 Xtra
Artist of the Year (France)
Aya Nakamura
Artist of the Year (South America)
Bad Bunny
Best Radio Show
Nadia Jae (BBC 1Xtra)
Best Entertainer
Big Narstie
Artist of the Year Asia
Lee Hi (South Korea)
Best Podcast
Who We Be Talks
Best Group
D Block Europe
Best Single
Raye 'The Thrill is Gone'
Best Newcomer
Karl Benjamin
Best Singer/Songwriter
Shaé Universe
Best Gospel Act
Reblah
Best Online Music Platform
TikTok
Best Viral Breakthrough Song
Bayanni – Ta Ta Ta
Best Drill Act
Russ Millions
Most Inspiring Act
Bugzy Malone