Chris Brown wins big at 2023 Urban Music Awards

Chris Brown was the big winner at the 2023 Urban Music Awards (UMA).

The US rapper took home Artist of the Year (USA) and Best Album for 2022's star-studded LP 'Breezy' at the 19th edition of the ceremony, which was held at London's Porchester Hall on Tuesday night (28.02.23) and broadcast live on VooVix TV.

He beat Beyonce, Lizzo, Drake, DJ Khaled, Cardi B, Coi Leray, GloRilla, Latto, 21 Savage, Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj, and Jack Harlow to the accolade.

Dancehall legend Sean Paul was handed the Artist of the Year (Caribbean) Award.

He said during his acceptance speech: "I [would] like to thank the Urban Music Awards for supporting me throughout all these years. I really appreciate this award."

Bugzy Malone was the recipient of the Most Inspiring Artist award, while Billy Ocean received the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Elsewhere, UK outfit Heartless Crew received the Outstanding Contribution to Music Award in honour of their 30th anniversary.

Documentary maker Louis Theroux, DJ-and-presenter Gok Wan and Noughties R+B star Lemar were among those performing hosting duties at the bash.

This year also saw VooVix TV re-launch its flagship reality TV show, 'Britain's Next Urban Superstar'.

Founder and President of the UMA's, Jordan Kensington, commented: "The UMA's at it's core has always been about mentoring, nurturing and assisting the next generation of artists as well as celebrating the present class of amazing breakthrough talent. 2023 marks 19 years of tenacity, hard work and perseverance. To see the aftermath of urban music becoming the new popular genre worldwide is a huge dream we had 19 years ago. We are both excited and pleased that hard work and consistency paid off."

The full winners list is:

Best Producer

Steel Banglez

Best Collaboration

Fireboy DML and Ed Sheeran – 'Peru'

Artist of the Year (UK)

Cleo Sol

Best Grime Act

D Double E

Best Male Act

Karl Benjamin

Artist of the Year ( USA )

Chris Brown

Most Creative Artist

Ivorian Doll

Best Album

Chris Brown 'Breezy'

Best Performance in a TV Show

Noeva – 'A Woman's Worth' (The Voice)

Artist of the Year Africa

Stanley Enow (Cameroon)

Best HipHop Act

Dave

Best R+B Act

Karl Benjamin

Best Female Act

AMARIA BB

Best Music Video

Stormzy 'Hide and Seek'

Best DJ

Kenny Allstar

Best Record Label

Warner Records

Artist of the Year (Caribbean)

Sean Paul

Best Jazz Act

Camilla George

Best Radio Station

BBC 1 Xtra

Artist of the Year (France)

Aya Nakamura

Artist of the Year (South America)

Bad Bunny

Best Radio Show

Nadia Jae (BBC 1Xtra)

Best Entertainer

Big Narstie

Artist of the Year Asia

Lee Hi (South Korea)

Best Podcast

Who We Be Talks

Best Group

D Block Europe

Best Single

Raye 'The Thrill is Gone'

Best Newcomer

Karl Benjamin

Best Singer/Songwriter

Shaé Universe

Best Gospel Act

Reblah

Best Online Music Platform

TikTok

Best Viral Breakthrough Song

Bayanni – Ta Ta Ta

Best Drill Act

Russ Millions

Most Inspiring Act

Bugzy Malone