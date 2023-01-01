The Who announce one-off orchestral gig at Royal Family's Sandringham Estate

The Who are set to give a one-off performance with the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra at the Royal Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.

The 'Pinball Wizard' hitmakers - Roger Daltrey, 79, and Pete Townshend, 77 - and their band will play in the grounds of the royal residence for the final date of their 'The Who with Orchestra' 2023 UK tour on August 28.

Former Verve frontman Richard Ashcroft and rockers The Lightning Seeds will support the legendary rock band.

Fans can expect to hear songs from The Who's iconic albums 'Tommy' and 'Quadrophenia', alongside fan-favourites and songs from their 2019 album 'WHO'.

Guitar hero Pete commented: "Very pleased and excited for The Who to be one of the first artists to perform at the Country Home of the British Royal family on The Sandringham Estate.

Opening up the Estate to large-scale concerts is a fantastic way of keeping us uplifted and enjoying congregation at what I’m sure will be a fabulous summer celebration. We can’t wait!”

Giles Cooper of Heritage Live said: “It’s been an ambition of us all at Heritage Live to stage a concert for the legend that is THE WHO. It doesn’t get any bigger and to have this iconic band accompanied by the Royal Philharmonic, in such a magnificent setting, will be the most amazing and magical experience. It will undoubtedly be a day and evening etched into the memories of all those who attend for the rest of our lives!”

To be in with a chance of securing tickets, customers must pre-register via https://arep.co/p/thewho or www.heritagelive.net. Pre-sale begins at 9am on March 8 for those who have registered.

The band's 2023 UK tour will kick off on July 6 in Hull.