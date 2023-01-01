NEWS Chris Brown a big winner at Urban Music Awards Newsdesk Share with :





The Urban Music Awards, the UK’s leading celebration of urban music, celebrated its 19th anniversary last night in style. The event was held at the iconic O2 Arena, and was attended by some of the biggest names in music, film, and television.



The awards ceremony was hosted by a star-studded line-up, which included Louis Theroux, Channel 4 Newsreader, Krishnan Guru Murthy, R&B Superstar, Lemar, and How to Look Good Naked, TV presenter, Gok Wan. The night was filled with unforgettable performances and moments, and saw Bugzy Malone take home the coveted Most Inspiring Artist award, while Billy Ocean received a Lifetime Achievement Award for his years of success in the music industry.

Chris Brown was one of the night’s biggest winners, taking home two awards – Artist of the Year USA and Best Album for his latest release, ‘Breezy’. Sean Paul was also recognized for his contribution to Caribbean music, taking home the prestigious Artist of the Year Caribbean award. In his acceptance speech, Sean Paul expressed his gratitude towards the Urban Music Awards, saying “I will like to thank the Urban Music Awards for supporting me throughout all these years. I really appreciate this award.”



Stanley Enow beat his fellow Cameroonian artist Libianca to win Artist of the Year Africa, while Karl Benjamin won the coveted Best R&B Act and Newcomer act award. The event also saw performances from Sona Rele, Trini Boi Joucie, and many more.



Heartless Crew, one of the UK’s long-standing music outfits, celebrated their 30th anniversary with an Outstanding Contribution to Music Award. The night was presented by founder Jordan Kensington, TV Presenter and VP of VooVix TV, Bella Gransville, and Singer/Rapper/Dancer/Choreographer Monique Aday.



The Urban Music Awards 19th anniversary was a tremendous success, with millions of people sharing key moments on social media and Instagram. The event was broadcast live on VooVix TV, one of the world’s fastest-growing TV networks that allow viewers to start their channels and broadcast to millions of viewers.Santa Ana, Dechavel, Mokingo, and VooVix TV were headline sponsors for the night. The Urban Music Awards continues to celebrate the best of urban music, and we look forward to what the future holds for this ground-breaking event.



Full list of winners:



Best Producer

Steel Banglez



Best Collaboration

Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran – “Peru”



Artist of the Year (UK)

Cleo Sol



Best Grime Act

D Double E



Best Male Act

Karl Benjamin



Artist of the Year ( USA )

Chris Brown



Most Creative Artist

Ivorian Doll



Best Album

Chris Brown ‘Breezy’



Best Performance in a TV Show

Noeva – ‘A Woman’s Worth’ (The Voice)



Artist of the Year Africa

Stanley Enow (Cameroon)



Best HipHop Act

Dave



Best R&B Act

Karl Benjamin



Best Female Act

AMARIA BB



Best Music Video

Stormzy ‘Hide & Seek’



Best DJ

Kenny Allstar



Best Record Label

Warner Records



Artist of the Year (Caribbean)

Sean Paul



Best Jazz Act

Camilla George



Best Radio Station

BBC 1 Xtra



Artist of the Year (France)

Aya Nakamura



Artist of the Year (South America)

Bad Bunny



Best Radio Show

Nadia Jae (BBC 1Xtra)



Best Entertainer

Big Narstie



Artist of the Year Asia

Lee Hi (South Korea)



Best Podcast

Who We Be Talks



Best Group

D Block Europe



Best Single

Raye ‘The Thrill is Gone’



Best Newcomer

Karl Benjamin



Best Singer/Songwriter

Shaé Universe



Best Gospel Act

Reblah



Best Online Music Platform

Tik Tok



Best Viral Breakthrough Song

Bayanni – Ta Ta Ta



Best Drill Act

Russ Millions



Most Inspiring Act

Bugzy Malone

