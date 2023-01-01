Chris Brown a big winner at Urban Music Awards

The Urban Music Awards, the UK’s leading celebration of urban music, celebrated its 19th anniversary last night in style. The event was held at the iconic O2 Arena, and was attended by some of the biggest names in music, film, and television.
The awards ceremony was hosted by a star-studded line-up, which included Louis Theroux, Channel 4 Newsreader, Krishnan Guru Murthy, R&B Superstar, Lemar, and How to Look Good Naked, TV presenter, Gok Wan. The night was filled with unforgettable performances and moments, and saw Bugzy Malone take home the coveted Most Inspiring Artist award, while Billy Ocean received a Lifetime Achievement Award for his years of success in the music industry.
Chris Brown was one of the night’s biggest winners, taking home two awards – Artist of the Year USA and Best Album for his latest release, ‘Breezy’. Sean Paul was also recognized for his contribution to Caribbean music, taking home the prestigious Artist of the Year Caribbean award. In his acceptance speech, Sean Paul expressed his gratitude towards the Urban Music Awards, saying “I will like to thank the Urban Music Awards for supporting me throughout all these years. I really appreciate this award.”
Stanley Enow beat his fellow Cameroonian artist Libianca to win Artist of the Year Africa, while Karl Benjamin won the coveted Best R&B Act and Newcomer act award. The event also saw performances from Sona Rele, Trini Boi Joucie, and many more.
Heartless Crew, one of the UK’s long-standing music outfits, celebrated their 30th anniversary with an Outstanding Contribution to Music Award. The night was presented by founder Jordan Kensington, TV Presenter and VP of VooVix TV, Bella Gransville, and Singer/Rapper/Dancer/Choreographer Monique Aday.
The Urban Music Awards 19th anniversary was a tremendous success, with millions of people sharing key moments on social media and Instagram. The event was broadcast live on VooVix TV, one of the world’s fastest-growing TV networks that allow viewers to start their channels and broadcast to millions of viewers.Santa Ana, Dechavel, Mokingo, and VooVix TV were headline sponsors for the night. The Urban Music Awards continues to celebrate the best of urban music, and we look forward to what the future holds for this ground-breaking event.
Full list of winners:
Best Producer
Steel Banglez
Best Collaboration
Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran – “Peru”
Artist of the Year (UK)
Cleo Sol
Best Grime Act
D Double E
Best Male Act
Karl Benjamin
Artist of the Year ( USA )
Chris Brown
Most Creative Artist
Ivorian Doll
Best Album
Chris Brown ‘Breezy’
Best Performance in a TV Show
Noeva – ‘A Woman’s Worth’ (The Voice)
Artist of the Year Africa
Stanley Enow (Cameroon)
Best HipHop Act
Dave
Best R&B Act
Karl Benjamin
Best Female Act
AMARIA BB
Best Music Video
Stormzy ‘Hide & Seek’
Best DJ
Kenny Allstar
Best Record Label
Warner Records
Artist of the Year (Caribbean)
Sean Paul
Best Jazz Act
Camilla George
Best Radio Station
BBC 1 Xtra
Artist of the Year (France)
Aya Nakamura
Artist of the Year (South America)
Bad Bunny
Best Radio Show
Nadia Jae (BBC 1Xtra)
Best Entertainer
Big Narstie
Artist of the Year Asia
Lee Hi (South Korea)
Best Podcast
Who We Be Talks
Best Group
D Block Europe
Best Single
Raye ‘The Thrill is Gone’
Best Newcomer
Karl Benjamin
Best Singer/Songwriter
Shaé Universe
Best Gospel Act
Reblah
Best Online Music Platform
Tik Tok
Best Viral Breakthrough Song
Bayanni – Ta Ta Ta
Best Drill Act
Russ Millions
Most Inspiring Act
Bugzy Malone