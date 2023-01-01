Ozzy Osbourne admits he might tour again despite announcing his retirement

Ozzy Osbourne has not ruled out touring in the future, despite his recent retirement announcement.



In January, the former Black Sabbath frontman announced that he had cancelled all of his upcoming shows and was retiring from touring because he is "not physically capable" of putting on shows night after night due to a string of health issues.



However, during a recent appearance on SiriusXM's Ozzy Speaks on his Ozzy's Boneyard channel, the 74-year-old told co-host Billy Morrison that the situation could change in the future.



"I've come to the point where (wife and manager) Sharon says to me, 'You know what, the truth of the matter, you can't keep booking tours and failing, cancelling,'" he explained.



"So, if I can ever get back to where I can tour again, fine. But right now, if you said to me, 'Can you go on the road in a month?' I couldn't say yes. I mean, if I could tour I'd tour. But right now I can't book tours because right now, I don't think I could pull them off."



The rocker also noted that if he was given the all-clear to tour by his doctor, it would take him "another six months" to get it organised.



Ozzy, who suffers from Parkinson's disease, underwent major surgery to remove and realign pins in his neck and back in June 2022 to address long-standing injuries he sustained from a fall in 2019.



He had hoped to be well enough to tour again, but subsequently cancelled the European leg of his No More Tours II trek, which had already been postponed several times.



In the interview, the musician admitted the press coverage of his retirement announcement was rather over-the-top, saying, "This f**king press drive you nuts. I mean, I, I looked in the magazine, 'Ozzy's on his last legs,' I'm f**king not dying."