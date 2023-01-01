Justin Bieber cancels remainder of Justice World Tour

Justin Bieber has cancelled the remaining dates on his Justice World Tour.



In June 2022, the Canadian popstar announced that he would be cancelling a series of concerts as he had been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome and half of his face was paralysed.



The 29-year-old returned to the road in late July and performed seven shows before announcing in September that the performances had taken "a real toll" on him and he had to postpone the rest of his tour until 2023.



However, ticketholders received emails this week confirming that his outstanding concerts across Europe, Asia, Oceania and South America had been cancelled altogether.



The Sorry singer has yet to publicly comment on the cancellation.



In September, Justin explained that he realised he needed to prioritise his health after his performance at Rock in Rio in Brazil.



"After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realized that I needed to make my health a priority right now. So, I'm going to take a break from touring for the time being," he said. "I'm going to be OK, but I need time to rest and get better period I've been so proud to bring this show and our message of justice to the world."



The Justice World Tour was originally scheduled for 2020 but was pushed back a few times due to the pandemic. It ultimately began in February 2022.