SZA was 'shocked' Phoebe Bridgers agreed to feature on Ghost in the Machine

SZA was "shocked" that Phoebe Bridgers agreed to feature on 'Ghost in the Machine'.



The 'Kill Bill' hitmaker has admitted she thought the 28-year-old singer-songwriter would turn down the collaboration for her album 'SOS' and she couldn't believe how much she "downplayed" her contribution.



Speaking to Alternative Press magazine, she said: “I didn’t think that [Bridgers] would come to the studio, let alone actually get on the song, so I was shocked.



“She was so f****** nice, and we had the best time — she’s hilarious. I had no idea she was that funny. She literally downplayed what she did so crazy … I couldn’t believe it. She downplayed it even when she was done. She was like, ‘Yeah, I don’t know. ’ I was like, ‘This is incredible. You’re insane.’ But she’s just great. She’s great! I love when she’s speaking like, ‘You’re not wrong, you’re an a**hole.’ I love that … She just screams iconic vibes.”



The 33-year-old star - whose real name is Solána Imani Rowe - also vowed to continue making music that is outside of the R+B "box" people place her in.



She said: “I’m always gonna throw a bunch of wild cards. People didn’t pay attention when it was ‘Drew Barrymore’ or ‘Prom'.



“I never thought like, ‘This is a phase.’ I’ve always combined s*** together. It was never just one thing. I just think I have a bigger profile now, and people are like, ‘OK, you’re supposed to get in a box and stay in a box.’ You wanna call me R+B so bad because I’m Black, but you don’t get to define me, though. I appreciate your opinion, but that doesn’t mean that’s who I am.”