Madonna supported brother Anthony Ciccone in rehab before his death

Madonna reportedly visited her brother Anthony Ciccone in the last few months of his life.



According to a source who spoke to People, Madonna, along with her six other siblings, had a complex relationship with her older brother Anthony due to his long-standing struggles with addiction.



However, despite the estrangement, the Grammy Award-winning singer did her best to be a source of support for him in his final months.



The insider revealed, "They were all there for him and despite being estranged, Madonna supported him in every way she could when he was willing to take the support. Family members including Madonna visited him while in his rehab facility as he declined these past few months."



Sources also told Page Six that Madonna was paying for Anthony's stay in rehab before he died.



Anthony passed away on 24 February in Suttons Bay, Michigan at the age of 66. Joe Henry, who is married to Madonna's sister Melanie Ciccone, announced on Instagram over the weekend that Anthony had died.



The Queen of Pop later paid tribute to her older brother on social media.



Alongside a black-and-white throwback photo showing the pair at a party, the singer wrote: "Thank you for blowing my mind as a young girl and introducing me to Charlie Parker, Miles David, Buddhism, Taoism, Charles Bukowski, Richard Brautigan, Jack Kerouac, expansive thinking, outside the box."



Madonna, 64, concluded the post, "You planted many important seeds."



Anthony's cause of death has yet to be announced.