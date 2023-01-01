Mod Sun's heart 'broken' after Avril Lavigne split

Mod Sun has broken his silence after ending his engagement with Avril Lavigne.

In a Tuesday Instagram post, the Rich Kids Ruin Everything singer spoke out about his split with Girlfriend hitmaker Avril Lavigne.

A representative for Avril confirmed to Page Six on 21 February she had ended her engagement with Mod Sun - whose real name is Derek Ryan Smith - the same day that a representative for Derek announced they were unaware of the development. The pair had dated for two years and were engaged for nearly one year before Avril called it off.

“In 1 week my entire life completely changed,” Mod captioned a slideshow of photos from his shows. “I just know there’s a plan for it all. I’ll keep my head up (and) always listen to my heart, even when it feels broken.”

He added, “Being surrounded by love every night on tour has been an absolute blessing. I have the best friends in the entire world.”

The 35-year-old continued, writing, “Thanks for always having my back. See you on stage.”

Avril has yet to publicly comment on the split.