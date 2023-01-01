Shakira 'feels complete' following Gerard Piqué split

Shakira feels "complete" following her split from long-time partner Gerard Piqué.



The Hips Don't Lie singer and retired Spanish soccer star, who share two sons, announced in June that they had parted ways after 11 years together.



Since then, Shakira has since expressed her feelings about the split, Gerard's alleged infidelity, and his new relationship in her collaborations with Bizarrap.



In an interview with Mexican journalist Enrique Acevedo on Monday night, the Colombian hitmaker admitted she bought into the narrative that "a woman needs a man to complete herself" and dreamed of having a full family unit living together under one roof.



"Not all dreams in life are fulfilled, but life finds a way to make it up to you somehow and I think with me it has more than made up for it with these two wonderful children who fill me with love every day and I have also found that that fable where a woman needs a man is false," she stated, reports MARCA.



The 46-year-old confessed she has "always been emotionally dependent on men", but since the breakup, has come to realise she is enough and can depend on herself.



"I believe that when a woman faces the onslaughts of life she comes out stronger and when she comes out stronger it is because she has known her own weaknesses, accepts her vulnerability, expressing that which she feels, that pain, because they say that 'the opposite of depression is expression', I have managed to feel that I am enough, something I thought I could never do. Now, I feel complete," she commented.



Shakira and Gerard share two sons: Milan, 10, and Sasha, eight. The sports star is currently dating PR student Clara Chia Marti.