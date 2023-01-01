Pink bonds with Drew Barrymore over wild 'backstories'

Pink and Drew Barrymore bonded over making "terrible decisions" as young women during a recent interview.

As part of the latest episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, Pink - real name Alecia Moore - recalled how she wrote her first book report on Drew's 1990 biography Little Girl Lost and praised the TV host for continuing to speak candidly about her experiences of drinking and using drugs as a child and teenager.

"You're such a lovable person and you do have a backstory and you haven't hid it and that's another thing we have in common," Pink commented, before referring to her own complicated past. "I know my kids are gonna know all of me either by what I tell them, by what they hear out of my mouth, or what they see that I've already said before they were around."

In response, Drew noted that she and Pink both "started partying at nine" and didn't ever believe they would become mothers.

Accordingly, she asked the So What singer what made her feel so confident that her children won't go down the same path.

"I think I have tremendous fears of my kids ever going through anything I went through," the Charlie's Angels actress mused.

"I don't even mix (pain medications) Tylenol and Advil now. Oh, how the pendulum swings," Pink joked, before taking on a more serious tone. "I mean, we made it. Why did we make it? We made terrible decisions. The kids - they're gonna be all right. They can borrow some of our knowledge, they're going to buy their own, and I mean, we have open conversations about life."

Drew shares daughters Olive, 10, and Frankie, eight, with ex-husband Will Kopelman, while Pink has Willow, 11, and Jameson, six, with husband Carey Hart.