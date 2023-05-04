Post Malone to play 2 nights at London's O2 Arena as part of Twelve Carat Tour

Post Malone has announced two nights at London's O2 arena as part of the European leg of his 'Twelve Carat Tour'.



The 'Go Flex' star is set to kick off the 13-date jaunt on April 22 at Oslo’s Telenor Arena, before heading to Stockholm, Copenhagen, Antwerp, Zurich, Cologne, London, Dublin, Glasgow, Birmingham, and Manchester, and wrapping up the run at Amsterdam's Ziggo Dome on May 19.



Tickets will be available starting with local presales from Wednesday (01.03.23) at 12pm local time. The general on-sale begins on Friday (03.03.23) at 12pm local time on livenation.co.uk.



Rae Sremmurd will support the Grammy-nominated star at all but one show.



The 'Circles' hitmaker powered through the North American leg last year, despite battling with breathing problems and injuries.



The 27-year-old rapper - whose real name is Austin Richard Post - had to postpone his show at the TD Garden in Boston on September 24, 2022, after finding he was "unable to move", but he returned to the stage in Cleveland, Ohio, a few days later.



Ahead of his performance, he tweeted: "Cleveland, I will be singing the F*** outta some songs tonight see y’all tonight (sic)"



The star took to Instagram earlier that week to reveal he was having difficulty breathing.



He wrote on Instagram: "I’m having a very difficult time breathing, and there’s like a stabbing pain whenever I breathe or move. Boston, I love y’all so f******much. On tour, I usually wake up around 4 o’clock PM, and today I woke up to cracking sounds on the right side of my body."



The 'Sunflower' hitmaker added that he had felt "so good" the night before but admitted something had changed overnight and reassured fans that their tickets would remain valid for a rescheduled date.



He added: "I felt so good last night, but today it felt so different than it has before."



Just days earlier, Post had injured his ribs after crashing through a hole in the stage at his St. Louis concert after he tripped and fell during a performance of 'Circles'.



In a video message, he said: "Next time I’m around this way, we’re gonna do a two-hour show for you to make up for the couple songs that we missed."



Recalling how he took a tumble, he said: "Whenever we do the acoustic part of the show, the guitars on the guitar stand goes down and there’s this big a** hole, so I go around there and turn the corner and bust my a**. It winded me pretty good, it got me pretty good."











The 'Twelve Carat Tour' European dates 2023:



Saturday, 22 April 2023, Norway, Oslo, Telenor Arena



Tuesday, 25 April 2023, Sweden, Stockholm, Avicii Arena*



Wednesday, 26 April 2023, Denmark, Copenhagen, Royal Arena*



Friday, 28 April 2023, Belgium, Antwerp, Sportpaleis*



Sunday, 30 April 2023, Switzerland, Zurich, Hallenstadion*



Monday, 1 May 2023, Germany, Cologne, Lanxess Arena*



Thursday, 4 May 2023, UK, London, The O2*



Saturday, 6 May 2023, UK, London, The O2*



Tuesday, 9 May 2023, Ireland, Dublin, 3Arena*



Saturday, 13 May 2023, UK, Glasgow, OVO Hydro*



Sunday, 14 May 2023, UK, Birmingham, Resorts World Arena*



Tuesday, 16 May 2023, UK, Manchester, AO Arena*



Friday, 19 May 2023, Netherlands, Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome*



*With Support from Rae Sremmurd