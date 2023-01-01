Kelis 'almost fell off cliff' driving in snowstorm

Kelis has detailed how she "almost fell off a cliff" while driving through a snowstorm over the weekend.

On Sunday, the Milkshake hitmaker took to Instagram to post footage showing her waiting while her vehicle was pulled to safety by a tow truck after she encountered treacherous conditions on the way to Big Bear Lake in San Bernardino County, California.

"My plan was to take the kids to the snow, but we almost fell off a cliff! So make the best of what ya got, n always be prepared (sic)," she wrote in the caption.

In the video, Kelis explained that she and her children were making the best of the situation.

"We've been outside for a while, but we had all this snowboarding gear. So God is good," the 43-year-old continued, before showcasing her warm outfit. "And I figured if you're going to be in the situation, you should at least look your best. So I'm wearing layers to keep warm."

Kelis shares son Knight, 13, with ex-husband Nas. She is also mother to seven-year-old son Sheperd and two-year-old daughter Galilee from her marriage to the late Mike Mora.