Jessie J reunites with Price Tag co-writer for huge comeback single

Jessie J has reunited with her 'Price Tag' collaborator on her comeback single.



The 34-year-old pop star - who is pregnant with a rainbow baby - is said to be planning to make her music return with the single 'Heaven Bound', which she co-wrote with Claude Kelly, the songwriter credited on her 2011 hit featuring rapper B.o.B.



The emotional lyrics include: “Many days and many nights, I had to face so many fights.



“When all along we could have been getting high, don’t you think it’s time?”



She also sings: “Baby, don’t you look down, take me to another level, I want to be heaven bound.”



The 'Domino singer is going to perform the song live first to gauge if she has a hit on her hands.



A music insider told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “Jessie’s team think 'Heaven Bound' is her perfect comeback track.



“It is a collaboration with Claude and they are both really proud of it.



“Jessie wants to try out the song live and see how her fans react to it before a final decision is made.



“She has been working hard on her next album and is really proud of everything that she has created in the studio, but 'Heaven Bound' is really special.”



Jessie's upcoming sixth studio album will be her first since 2018's 'R.O.S.E.' and the festive LP 'This Christmas Day'.



Meanwhile, it was recently reported that the former 'Voice UK' coach is filming a documentary that will chronicle her return to music as she becomes a mother.



A source told the Sunday Mirror newspaper: "Jessie's determined not to let her pregnancy prevent her from relaunching her career.



"The documentary will see Jessie discuss everything from pregnancy, miscarriage, health problems, heartbreak and love life to her fall from public favour and planned comeback."



Jessie just performed an acoustic set at London's O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire with a TV crew in tow. And, as well as a new album, a world tour is set to follow in 2024.



The star - who is dating basketball player Chanan Colman - announced her pregnancy in January, just 13 months after she suffered a devastating miscarriage.