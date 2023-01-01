Mimi Webb, Rina Sawayama, Arlo Parks and more set for Reading and Leeds 2023

Mimi Webb, Rina Sawayama, Arlo Parks and more have been added to the line-up for Reading and Leeds 2023.



The iconic festivals return to Reading's Richfield Avenue and Leeds' Bramham Park between August 25 and 27 with the biggest bill to date, including six major headliners in Billie Eilish, Lewis Capaldi, Sam Fender, The Killers, Foals and Imagine Dragons.



And the second wave of artists announced also includes Tom Odell, Easy Life, Bakar, and Yard Act.



Becky Hill, Bicep Live, Wet Leg, Central Cee, Declan McKenna, Don Broco, Steve Lacy, MK, Inhaler, Slowthai, Tion Wayne and Trippie Redd were confirmed in the first line-up announcement.



Along with the likes of Slowthai, Eliza Rose, Baby Queen, You Me At Six and The Snuts.



Sam Fender said: “I first went to Leeds Festival with Dean when we were teenagers. We had a wild time, a rite of passage. Ten years later and we’re headlining. I’m so excited, it’s going to be f****** intergalactic! See you down the front.”



Foals frontman Yannis Philippakis said: “We’re so hyped to be back at Reading and Leeds. We’ll never forget the rush of headlining Leeds in the absolute pouring rain in 2016, a show that was one of our most intense ever, or back in 2008 at Reading feeling possessed, climbing the rigging and launching myself headfirst into the crowd.



"We’ve always had an amazing and feral time playing here, one of the greatest festivals in the world. It's so special to be given a headline slot and we’re gonna rock it. Oh, and we might throw in a surprise or two.



See you in the pit.”



Ronnie Vannucci of The Killers commented: “We have been hearing about Reading and Leeds since ever we can remember. Each time we return is a bigger mountain to climb. 2023 serves as no exception. See you at the top.”



Imagine Dragons said: “You never forget your first time playing a legendary festival like Reading and Leeds - there's an energy like nowhere else on the planet. It's an honour to come back and headline after all these years, and we plan to make it something we all remember.”



'Pointless' hitmaker Lewis Capaldi said: “I am so, so excited to be one of the headliners for Reading and Leeds Festival. Unreal that last time I played was to a wee crowd in 2018. Can't wait to see you all next year.”



For tickets head to www.readingfestival.com/tickets and www.leedsfestival.com/tickets.